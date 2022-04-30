Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after buying an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,269,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

