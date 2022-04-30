Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 1,090,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 726,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

