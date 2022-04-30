Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 374,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,461. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $11,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

