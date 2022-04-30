Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Up 1.4%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.45 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). Approximately 374,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 747,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The firm has a market cap of £38.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.