Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 598,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.