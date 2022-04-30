Shopping Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $7.82 or 0.00020386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $546,948.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.06 or 0.07253107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00057531 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,496 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

