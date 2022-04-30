Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Drops By 78.4%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $508,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $873.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

