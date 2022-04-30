Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 73.9%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AUNFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 88,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
