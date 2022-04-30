Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 73.9%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AUNFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 88,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

About Aurcana Silver (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.