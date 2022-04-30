Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 67.9%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $1.50 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

