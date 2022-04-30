Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increases By 106.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the March 31st total of 480,400 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000.
BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
