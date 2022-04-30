Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Rises By 116.2%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is 19.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 17.21 and a 1 year high of 29.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

