Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Grows By 93.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. 61,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

