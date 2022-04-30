Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Drops By 54.8%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

