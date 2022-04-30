Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Decreases By 69.5%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE ZNH traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 20,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

