Short Interest in China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Drops By 65.8%

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China YiBai United Guarantee International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile (Get Rating)
