Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Rises By 126.7%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLHI traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,811. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get CLST alerts:

CLST Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.