Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Drops By 52.3%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $5,309,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

