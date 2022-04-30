Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Grows By 119.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DOGZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,810,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,758. Dogness has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,188,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.