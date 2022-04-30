Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Decreases By 66.1%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:GFX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFX. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

