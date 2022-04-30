Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Drops By 41.7%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYROGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Gyrodyne stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 54.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

