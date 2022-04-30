Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Expands By 108.6%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

KAIR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605. Kairos Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

