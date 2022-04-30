Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 116.7%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

