Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Expands By 106.4%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,043,000 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the March 31st total of 5,835,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Shares of KUASF remained flat at $$8.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

KUASF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

