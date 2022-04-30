Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Expands By 214.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BWG stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
