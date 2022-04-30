Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Expands By 214.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.