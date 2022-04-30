Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Rises By 58.9%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 10,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $77,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of MMD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,962. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

