Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Expands By 216.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRPRF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $11.07 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.