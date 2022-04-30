Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Increases By 240.0%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mondi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MONDY stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

