Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Declines By 49.7%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nitori from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.33. Nitori has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $209.47.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

