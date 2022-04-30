Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 66.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

