Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Rises By 63.3%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDOT. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 240,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

