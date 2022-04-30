Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Increases By 200.0%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of Pharma Mar stock remained flat at $$77.00 during trading on Friday. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $116.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.