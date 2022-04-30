Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Rises By 115.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 127,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,585. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
