Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 151.4%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:REEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 115,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.75.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.