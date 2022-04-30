Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 95.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.51.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
