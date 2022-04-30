Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 95.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.51.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

