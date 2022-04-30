Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Drops By 54.2%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

