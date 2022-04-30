Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Drops By 54.6%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCRF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.