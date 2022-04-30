Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Drops By 54.6%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SRCRF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
