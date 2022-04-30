Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Drops By 44.4%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smiths Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 31,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Smiths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.