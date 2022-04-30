Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rises By 195.9%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,562. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

