Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Decreases By 66.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CSB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 13,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period.

