Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Drops By 67.9%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGII. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGII traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 25,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,455. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

