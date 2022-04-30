ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

