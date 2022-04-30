Shyft Network (SHFT) Market Cap Tops $15.46 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $429,971.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00101141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,152,528 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

