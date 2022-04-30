Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BSRR opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

