Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Signify alerts:

PHPPY stock remained flat at $$20.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.