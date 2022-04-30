Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Stock Price Down 38.1%

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) dropped 38.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Sigyn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream.

