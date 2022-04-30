Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Silicom stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 20,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216. The company has a market cap of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Silicom by 80.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silicom by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

