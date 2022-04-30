Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Silicom stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 20,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216. The company has a market cap of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $52.75.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.
About Silicom (Get Rating)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicom (SILC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.