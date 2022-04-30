Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Earnings Results

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

