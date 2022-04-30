Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $101.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

Several research firms have commented on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.93. 2,029,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,540. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

