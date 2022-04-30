Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 846,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,426. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 202,709 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 102,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 253,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

