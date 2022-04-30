Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.
VTEB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,080. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50.
